Report: Knife-wielding robber apologizes after clerk refuses to hand over cash

A section of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory.More >>
A section of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory.More >>
A crash on S.C. 9 near Old Bay Drive in the Longs area has left the roadway blocked Thursday afternoon.More >>
A crash on S.C. 9 near Old Bay Drive in the Longs area has left the roadway blocked Thursday afternoon.More >>
Horry County Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a convenience store with a knife earlier this month near Little River, but apologized after the clerk was unfazed by his robbery attempt.More >>
Horry County Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a convenience store with a knife earlier this month near Little River, but apologized after the clerk was unfazed by his robbery attempt.More >>
Sea turtles love to nest along the South Carolina coastline. The protected species are a treasure to see if you're lucky enough, but there's been a problem lately with people getting in the way of nesting sea turtles.More >>
Sea turtles love to nest along the South Carolina coastline. The protected species are a treasure to see if you're lucky enough, but there's been a problem lately with people getting in the way of nesting sea turtles.More >>
The Third Annual Saltwater Highland Games, formerly the Myrtle Beach Highland Games, will be held at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex from March 23 through March 25, 2018.More >>
The Third Annual Saltwater Highland Games, formerly the Myrtle Beach Highland Games, will be held at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex from March 23 through March 25, 2018.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The Grapeland community is dealing with another tragedy. A 16-year-old Grapeland boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an 18-wheeler as he was riding his bicycle along U.S. Highway 287.More >>
The Grapeland community is dealing with another tragedy. A 16-year-old Grapeland boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an 18-wheeler as he was riding his bicycle along U.S. Highway 287.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >>
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >>