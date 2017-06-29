Police looking for ‘Horry County Crook’ who tried to rob convenience store

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a convenience store.

A Facebook post from the HCPD states: “Attempting to rob a convenience store makes you a celebrity on Catching an Horry County Crook!” The post includes three images of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

