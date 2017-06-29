Moped driver identified after fatal crash involving UPS delivery truck in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A moped driver died after striking a UPS delivery truck head-on in Florence County Thursday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 12:10 p.m. on Friendfield Road near Allen Road, Cpl. Sonny Collins said. The delivery truck was heading south, and the moped was heading north when it crossed over the center line, striking the UPS truck head-on. The moped driver was killed as a result of the crash.

No charges will be filed against the UPS truck driver, Cpl. Collins said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Michael Jay Yarborough, Jr., 32, of Scranton.

