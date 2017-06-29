Woman arrested hours after carjacking, linked to armed robbery, other crimes

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A woman who was arrested in a vehicle hours after it was stolen had marijuana on ecstasy on her, and after further investigation, was found to be linked to another carjacking and an armed robbery in Florence.

Cameshia Shane Barris, 28, was arrested at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday morning after officers found her driving on Prout Drive near Church Street, driving a car that was stolen during a carjacking a few hours earlier on Beltline Drive, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department. She was in possession of substances believed to be marijuana and ecstasy.

After further investigation, officers linked Barris to another carjacking on Palmetto Street at about 10:20 p.m., the armed robbery of the Phoenix Mart on David McLeod Blvd. at about 10:56 p.m., and other incidents outside the Florence city limits, the release states.

Barris was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and charged with possession of ecstasy and simple possession of marijuana. Investigators are seeking warrants against Barris for armed robbery, two counts of carjacking, and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

