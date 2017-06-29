Floating dock washes up in North Myrtle Beach after hurricane, officials seek owner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A portion of a floating dock that washed up on the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Matthew is still there.

According to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety Facebook post, the dock washed up just north of the Barefoot Swing Bridge in October.

Call Chuck Dawson at 843-315-8029 if you know the owner or are interested in taking the dock from his property.

