Ranger warns to give sea turtles space as social media posts trump endangered turtle nesting

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing outside the Swing Bridge Saloon in Little River.More >>
A section of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory.More >>
A crash on S.C. 9 near Old Bay Drive in the Longs area has left the roadway blocked Thursday afternoon.More >>
Horry County Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a convenience store with a knife earlier this month near Little River, but apologized after the clerk was unfazed by his robbery attempt.More >>
Sea turtles love to nest along the South Carolina coastline. The protected species are a treasure to see if you're lucky enough, but there's been a problem lately with people getting in the way of nesting sea turtles.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
