Argument leads to stabbing outside Little River bar; man arrested

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing outside the Swing Bridge Saloon in Little River.More >>
A woman died after being trapped in a house that caught fire in Lumberton Thursday morning.More >>
Both suspects accused of kidnapping a clerk from a store near Surfside Beach last month are now back in local police custody, according to records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Nazjier Ferrell,18, of New Castle, Delaware was extradited from Delaware and booked at the jail Wednesday, records state.More >>
The City of Darlington is asking its residents to report any street lights that may be dimmer than usual and or need a light bulb change.More >>
Heat-related deaths and illnesses can affect anyone, but pose people over 65 are especially at risk, unless they take steps to protect themselves.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
Pigs made their way out of a crashed tractor-trailer and onto a Dallas-area interstate, with some going as far as a half-mile away before responders started to corral them.More >>
The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
