Argument leads to stabbing outside Little River bar; man arrested

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing outside the Swing Bridge Saloon in Little River.

According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to the bar on Sea Mountain Highway at 1:30 a.m. for a stabbing call and found the victim on a bench holding towels on his bleeding stomach.

The victim told police Christopher Turner, 28, of North Myrtle Beach, followed him to the bar and accused him of seeing his girlfriend. A fight ensued and ended up in the parking lot, where Turner stabbed the victim, according to the report, in the left abdomen and the left cheek.

A witness identified Turner by referencing his Facebook page. He left in a pickup truck towards North Myrtle Beach and was later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.