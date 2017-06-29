Woman dies in Robeson County house fire

A woman died after being trapped in a house that caught fire in Lumberton Thursday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A woman died after being trapped in a house that caught fire in Lumberton Thursday morning.

According to Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Willoughby Road at 1:23 a.m, to find flames coming out of the window at the front of a house.

Inside, deputies found Deffie Bridgeman dead.

James Bridgeman was also inside the house. He and a deputy were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of Bridgeman’s death is under investigation, as is the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.