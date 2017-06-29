Starting Your Own Business?

So, you’re planning to start your own business. But where do you start? Before you can even start to make money on your business venture, there are a few steps you’ll have to take. With the help of a local attorney, you can make decisions on a few aspects of small business startups, including:

Choosing your business entity (S-Corporation, Limited Liability Company(LLC), partnership, sole proprietorship, etc.);

Preparing, reviewing and negotiating commercial leases and contracts;

Operating agreements;

Registering your business at the federal, state and local levels; and

Transferring business to heirs and successors or purchasers.

Is your planned business venture a non-profit? If you want to start a non-profit, there are three steps that you need to complete:

Filing the Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State;

Drafting and Approving By-Laws or other organizational documents; and

Applying for exempt status with the IRS.

With the help of a local attorney, you will be able to tackle those steps in a timely and efficient manner. While you can generally register your Articles with the state fairly quickly, obtaining exempt status with the IRS is a process that can take anywhere from three to twelve months and requires an extensive application.

Another type of business entity that you could form is an S-Corporation, a closely held corporation that makes a valid election to be taxed under Subchapter S of Chapter 1 of the Internal Revenue Code. In other words, S-corporations do not pay any federal income taxes. Instead, the corporation’s income or losses are divided among and passed through to its shareholders. The shareholders are the ones that must report business income or loss on their individual income tax returns. A small business corporation does not:

Have more than 100 shareholders;

Have as a shareholder a person who is not an individual (except for, with limitations, an estate, trust, and certain kinds of tax exempt organizations;

Have a nonresident alien as a shareholder; and

Have more than one class of stock.

Another type of business entity that is eligible to be taxed as an S-Corporation is a Limited Liability Company (LLC). The LLC first elects to be taxed as a corporation. The company then makes the S-corporation election under section 1362(a).

If you are planning on forming a Limited Liability Company, or LLC, the first step is to file the Articles of Organization. But don’t just stop there. Next, you will want to determine how you want to be taxed and file the appropriate documents with the IRS. Third, you’ll want to create an operating agreement. Operating agreements, while not always required by state law, are important as they set out rules for the ownership and operation of the business. A typical operating agreement includes:

The members’ percentage of interests in the business;

The members’ rights and responsibilities;

The members’ voting power;

How profits and losses will be allocated;

How the LLC will be managed;

Rules for holding meetings and taking votes; and

Buy-sell provisions, which determine what happens if a member wants to sell his or her interest, dies, or becomes disabled.

If you have a small business to sell, or are planning to purchase a small business, you should plan to create a buy/sell agreement. Gone are the days where a simple handshake held enormous weight. These days, prior to purchasing a business you will want to get business agreements in writing on many issues. Some of the questions you should think about getting answered include:

Are you buying the business or assets of the business;

Are you responsible for the business taxes or other expenses prior to date of purchase;

Does the buyer warrant all equipment is owned free and clear; and

Are there any third parties whose consent must be obtained?

If you are looking to close your business, the IRS provides a very helpful checklist for dissolution, including:

Make final federal tax deposits;

File final quarterly or annual employment tax form;

Issue final wage and withholding information to employees;

Report information from W-2s issued;

File final tip income and allocated tips information return;

Report capital gains or losses;

Report partner’s/shareholder’s shares;

File final employee pension/benefit plan;

Issue payment information to sub-contractors;

Report information from 1099s issued;

Report corporate dissolution or liquidation;

Consider allowing S corporation election to terminate;

Report business asset sales; and

Report the sale or exchange of property used in your trade or business.

At Grand Strand Law Group, LLC, they want your business to succeed. They are prepared to help you place yourself in the best position for growth by providing you the legal services you need to make advantageous and cost-effective business decisions. They strive to provide their clients with prompt and attentive legal counseling that is of high quality, not high cost. With this in mind, they will work with you to understand your business objectives and help you find the best way to achieve your business goals.

Whether you need help with the selection of the most appropriate type of business entity, the fulfillment of daily operational legal requirements or any other transactional matters, Grand Strand Law Group, LLC of Myrtle Beach, is ready to assist you. They are committed to helping you make purposeful choices and legally sound decisions that will safeguard you from future litigation.