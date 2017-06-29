Both suspects accused of kidnapping store clerk in May extradited back to Horry Co.

Both suspects accused of kidnapping a clerk from a store near Surfside Beach last month are now back in local police custody, according to records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Nazjier Ferrell,18, of New Castle, Delaware was extradited from Delaware and booked at the jail Wednesday, records state.More >>
The City of Darlington is asking its residents to report any street lights that may be dimmer than usual and or need a light bulb change.More >>
Heat-related deaths and illnesses can affect anyone, but pose people over 65 are especially at risk, unless they take steps to protect themselves.More >>
Area community leaders and law enforcement are joining forces Wednesday night to educate the public on the heroin epidemic.More >>
A Hartsville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after law enforcement recovered guns, utility trailers, lawnmowers and other items all believed to have been stolen.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Pigs made their way out of a crashed tractor-trailer and onto a Dallas-area interstate, with some going as far as a half-mile away before responders started to corral them.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
