Both suspects accused of kidnapping store clerk in May extradited back to Horry Co.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Both suspects accused of kidnapping a clerk from a store near Surfside Beach last month are now back in local police custody, according to records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Nazjier Ferrell,18, of New Castle, Delaware was extradited from Delaware and booked at the jail Wednesday, records state. He is charged with kidnapping and armed robbery, and bail has not yet been set.

Destiny Kristyle Simmons, 18, was extradited and booked into J. Reuben Long on June 6, according to records. She is charged with kidnapping, and no bail has been set for her charge.

According to Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, officers responded to the Scotchman at 1272 Dick Pond Road in the Surfside Beach area around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7.

A masked gunman took the 28 year-old store clerk by force, did not take any money or items from the store, and the two left in her car, a silver 2002 Mercury Sable. Authorities located the woman around 7:30 a.m.

The clerk, who has asked to remain anonymous, recalled exclusively to WMBF News her hours long ordeal and her escape in Columbus County, North Carolina.

"I wasn’t leaving my kid. I was not letting my child grow up without a mom," the clerk said. "I absolutely refused to do that to her. That was my driving force through that entire thing was her.”

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.