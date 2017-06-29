Stay cool: SCDHEC warns of dangers of rising temperatures to older residents

Heat-related deaths and illnesses can affect anyone, but pose people over 65 are especially at risk, unless they take steps to protect themselves.More >>
Area community leaders and law enforcement are joining forces Wednesday night to educate the public on the heroin epidemic.More >>
A Hartsville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after law enforcement recovered guns, utility trailers, lawnmowers and other items all believed to have been stolen.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is cracking down on properties being rented out illegally as short-term rentals in residentially-zoned areas.More >>
The city of Hartsville is knocking down the Lincoln Village Apartments, eight dilapidated buildings that have sat empty for more than 20 years.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
