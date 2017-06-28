Hartsville man previously charged with being part of theft ring arrested again after stolen items recovered

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after law enforcement recovered guns, utility trailers, lawnmowers and other items all believed to have been stolen.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Leslie Griggs Jr., 51, was face charges related to the possession of the stolen items. He was previously arrested in January following allegations of being involved in a heavy equipment theft ring.

Griggs was later released on bond following his initial arrest. On Wednesday night, he remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment on the new charges, the release stated.

Investigators with DCSO’s criminal investigations division served a search warrant at a home on Indian Branch Road in Hartsville and reportedly recovered utility trailers, all-terrain vehicles, wood chippers, boat motors, lawnmowers, lawn equipment, power tools, generators, firearms and other items.

