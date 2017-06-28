Community comes together to talk heroin epidemic at Carolina Forest town hall

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Area community leaders and law enforcement are joining forces Wednesday night to educate the public on the heroin epidemic.

In a town hall meeting at Carolina Forest Community Church, those affected by heroin addiction are coming together to get support.

Horry County continuously ranks higher than any other county in South Carolina when it comes to the percentage of deaths by heroin.

So far this year in Horry County, there have been 17 heroin-related deaths.

