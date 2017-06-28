AAA: Record 44.2 million Americans expected to travel for Fourth of July holiday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A record 44.2 million American are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day holiday weekend, according to AAA.

That represents a 2.9 percent increase over 2016, a AAA press release stated. Approximately 37.5 million travelers will drive to their destinations.

“Combined, strong employment, rising incomes and higher consumer confidence bode well for the travel industry, in particular this Independence Day weekend,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president, Travel and Publishing.

Fuel is also a factor. According to AAA, the national average gas price is four cents cheaper than this time in 2016, contributing to larger numbers on the roads for the Fourth of July holiday.

Wednesday’s national average was $2.25 a gallon, which is down from the $2.30 motorists were paying at the pump on the same date last year.

In South Carolina, the Wednesday average was $1.92, compared to $2.00 a gallon on June 28, 2016, according to AAA’s daily gas gauge.

