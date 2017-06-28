Man found shot early Wednesday morning in Robeson County

ROWLAND, NC (WMBF) – Robeson County law enforcement is investigating after a man was found shot early Wednesday morning.

According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 800 block of East Main Street in Rowland at 1:51 a.m. Authorities reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest that was made by a shotgun.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to McLeod Medical Center in Florence for treatment of his injuries.

According to investigators, the victim had accused the man that lives above him of owing him money.

The victim and another male reportedly went to the man’s residence. According to the RCSO, the person had a shotgun and opened fire as the two men came toward him.

No arrests in this case have been made at this time, according to the RCSO. However, the man who was with the victim, Howard Shuler, 47, of Nichols, was arrested on outstanding warrants for assault on a female and failure to appear in court.

Shuler is in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.