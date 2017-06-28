TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks left lane of U.S. 501 near Gardner Lacy Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The left lane of U.S. 501 northbound near Gardner Lacy Road was blocked for a period Wednesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to the SCHP, the fire started at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 4 p.m., the scene had been cleared, information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation stated.

