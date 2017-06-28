Tidelands Health: All free eclipse glasses claimed

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A local health care facility is encouraging residents to watch August’s solar eclipse safely.

According to a press release, Tidelands Health is giving away free eclipse glasses to families in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties as part of their #seeitsafely eclipse campaign.

The Tidelands' website indicated July 17 all 75,000 glasses were spoken for in less than three weeks. The glasses will be mailed in early August.

The solar eclipse will happen on Aug. 21.

“A solar eclipse like the one we’ll experience on Aug. 21 is an event nobody wants to miss,” said Amy Stevens, vice president of marketing and communications for Tidelands Health. “And while it will be a lot of fun, it’s important to take proper safety precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

According to the release, the only time it’s safe to look directly into the sun is during the one- to two-minute period of eclipse totality, when the sun is completely hidden behind the moon.

Only portions of the local region, from Pawleys Island to Charleston, will experience totality, depending on location.

Area residents outside the path of totality will still experience a partial eclipse, the release stated. Special-purpose solar filters should be worn throughout.

Those wanting to learn more about the eclipse or order the glasses should go to tidelandshealth.org and click on the “see it safely” banner.

Supplies are limited and orders must be received by July 31, according to the release.

