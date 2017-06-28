CCU student caught on campus with marijuana in car, some apparently sent by mail

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested Tuesday after police stopped his vehicle and found over 94 grams of marijuana, some of which appeared to have been mailed to him, according to a CCU Police report.

Ahmad Johan Frye, 19, from Orangeburg, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday on charges of disregarding a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/possession of a scheduled drug, and possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to jail records.

A CCU officer patrolling on Tuesday near Chanticleer Drive and Founders Drive on the CCU campus noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign, according to the police report. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and while speaking with Frye, the driver, the officer smelled the strong odor of what they believed to be marijuana.

The officer asked Frye if there were any illegal narcotics in the vehicle, but Frye did not respond, the report states. The officer then asked Frye to step out of the vehicle; Frye did, and he was frisked. After further questioning, Frye said he had some marijuana inside the center console of the car.

Police searched the car and found a glass jar with 15.3 grams of marijuana inside, along with a black digital scale with marijuana residue, the report continues. The officer then found three small mail parcels in the glove box which were addressed to Frye. The return address was listed as “Amazon,” with the address of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Moreno Valley, California.

“Through my training, knowledge, and experience as a police officer in the State of South Carolina, it is common for illicit narcotics to be received through mailing services within our area,” the officer stated in the report.

A total of 94.2 grams was seized from within the vehicle, the report states. Frye was then placed under arrest.

Officers were given content to search Frye’s home, but nothing of interest was found, the report notes.

CCU spokeswoman Martha Hunn confirmed that Frye is a student at the university, and he was restricted from campus upon notice of his arrest.

“This measure is taken during the University administrative process to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation,” Hunn stated.

