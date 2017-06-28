WATCH LIVE: Demolition begins on dilapidated apartments in Hartsville

A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested Tuesday after police stopped his vehicle and found over 94 grams of marijuana, some of which appeared to have been mailed to him, according to a CCU Police report.More >>
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has released a forensic sketch of a man believed to be involved in a home invasion in the Wallace community on Monday.More >>
All it took was two wheels and a pair of handlebars to bring two men together; one in South Carolina, the other in North Carolina.More >>
Looking for a home couldn't be better right now at the beach. Investors and people in real estate are telling WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline now is the time to buy, and give tips for people trying to sell.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The pets, tarantulas and scorpions, were all found in their containers, some of which still had the prices he paid for the critters.More >>
