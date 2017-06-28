WATCH LIVE: Demolition begins on dilapidated apartments in Hartsville

The dilapidated apartments set to come down. (Source: WMBF News)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Demolition is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon on an eyesore that has been plaguing the Hartsville community for decades.

The City of Hartsville is knocking down the Lincoln Village Apartments on Wednesday. The eight dilapidated apartment buildings have sat empty for years.

