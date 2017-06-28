Marlboro Co. authorities release sketch of man wanted for home invasion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The forensic sketch of the alleged home invasion suspect. (Source: MCSO)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has released a forensic sketch of a man believed to be involved in a home invasion in the Wallace community on Monday.

The MCSO posted the sketch to their Facebook page Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the sketch is asked to contact the MCSO at 843-479-5605 or message them. All information will be kept confidential.

