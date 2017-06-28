Manufacturing company promises to bring well-paying jobs to Horr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Manufacturing company promises to bring well-paying jobs to Horry County

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - More well-paying job opportunities are coming to Horry County.

The developer, Industrial Attitude, purchased land for its manufacturing company to be located in the Atlantic Center Industrial Park. Officials said the company will offer jobs that pay $20 per hour.

The company was recruited by the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation.

A 50,000-square-foot facility will be built on nine acres of undeveloped land right across from Horry Georgetown Technical College.

The location is both a win for Industrial Attitude and for HGTC students currently studying in the advanced manufacturing program including fields like welding, machinery and engineering. 

The company is looking to fill skilled positions requiring a knowledge of math and eye coordination as well as other unskilled positions. The employment opportunities will offer around $20 dollars an hour and provide benefits like full health insurance and retirement. MBREDC said the corporation started working on this project three years ago.

"They will be taking the last acreage we have in the Atlantic Center," said MBREDC Vice President Sandy Davis.

MBREDC announced 392 jobs in 2016 and nearly $6.5 million in private capital investment alone.

The goal is to match or beat that number of jobs for 2017 but so far, this new manufacturing company alone will bring in more than $5 million worth of investments, which almost beats the investment total from 2016.

The developer already visited the area to test the soil but the date for construction won’t be set until Horry County Council goes through two more readings and public input.

"They probably won't start looking for jobs until after the new year because the building won't be ready until at least February or March," Davis said.

MBREDC officials said this will be the biggest accomplishment in at least two years.

