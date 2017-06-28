TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy. 501 at Gardner Lacy Road near Conway clear after collision

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The right northbound lane of Highway 501 was shut down at Myrtle Ridge Drive/Gardner Lacy Road near Conway briefly Wednesday due to a collision.

There were no injuries in the collision that occurred at bout 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The SCDOT traffic camera in the area shows a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road.

At about 11:04 a.m., SCDOT tweeted that the intersection was clear.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.