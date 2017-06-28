TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy. 501 at Gardner Lacy Road near Conway clear a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy. 501 at Gardner Lacy Road near Conway clear after collision

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: SCDOT traffic camera) (Source: SCDOT traffic camera)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The right northbound lane of Highway 501 was shut down at Myrtle Ridge Drive/Gardner Lacy Road near Conway briefly Wednesday due to a collision.

There were no injuries in the collision that occurred at bout 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The SCDOT traffic camera in the area shows a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road.

At about 11:04 a.m., SCDOT tweeted that the intersection was clear.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Myrtle Beach ranked fifth most affordable July 4 getaway under $50 per night

    (Source: Visit Myrtle Beach)(Source: Visit Myrtle Beach)

    TripAdvisor compiled a list of 15 destinations across the country holding events like outdoor concerts, parades and fireworks for the Fourth of July where the cost of a two-bedroom rental can be as low as $27 per night. ...

    TripAdvisor compiled a list of 15 destinations across the country holding events like outdoor concerts, parades and fireworks for the Fourth of July where the cost of a two-bedroom rental can be as low as $27 per night. Myrtle Beach is fifth on the list. ...

  • Breaking

    Police identify man wanted for murder of cab driver near Conway on Monday

    Marion Javon Campbell. (Source: HCPD)Marion Javon Campbell. (Source: HCPD)

    The Horry County Police Department has identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a cab driver in the Conway area on Monday. Marion Javon Campbell was identified as the suspect in a Facebook posted by the HCPD on Wednesday morning.

    The Horry County Police Department has identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a cab driver in the Conway area on Monday. Marion Javon Campbell was identified as the suspect in a Facebook posted by the HCPD on Wednesday morning.

  • New 237-acre park opens in Conway

    A shelter at the new Conway park. (Source: WMBF News)A shelter at the new Conway park. (Source: WMBF News)

    A new 237-acre park opened this week in Conway, featuring lots of great activities for families to enjoy. On Monday, the City of Conway celebrated the grand opening of the Waccamaw River Park, located on Depot Road.

    A new 237-acre park opened this week in Conway, featuring lots of great activities for families to enjoy. On Monday, the City of Conway celebrated the grand opening of the Waccamaw River Park, located on Depot Road.

