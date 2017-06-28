New 237-acre park opens in Conway

A shelter at the new Conway park. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A new 237-acre park opened this week in Conway, featuring lots of great activities for families to enjoy.

On Monday, the City of Conway celebrated the grand opening of the Waccamaw River Park, located on Depot Road.

The park has a mountain bike trail, a disc golf course, observation areas, a boardwalk, a shelter area that can be rented for events, and plenty of nature to explore.

The park was made possible with support from the Nature Conservancy and a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

It's open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., each and every day through the summer.

