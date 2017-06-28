‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor surprises teen who has sur - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor surprises teen who has survived tough times

Gloria Gaynor embraces Wake County teen Megan Faircloth (Source: WMBF/CNN) Gloria Gaynor embraces Wake County teen Megan Faircloth (Source: WMBF/CNN)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (CNN/WMBF) – A Wake County teen who listened to Gloria Gaynor’s disco-era hit “I Will Survive” to get through tough times got a big surprise from the singer herself at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday.

Megan Faircloth finished at the top of her class at East Wake High after her family struggled with homelessness during some of her junior and senior years.

Faircloth says she would listen to Gloria Gaynor's 1979 hit song - "I Will Survive" - to help her get through the tough times.

Megan persevered - becoming the valedictorian of her high school class - and she has been accepted to Stanford University.

Believe it or not -- Megan's story reached the world-famous singer herself. Gloria Gaynor worked with a news affiliate in Raleigh to meet her big fan, unknown to Megan.

On Monday, her family made the drive here to the Grand Strand, and then the singer surprised Megan as she came down the escalator, treating her to a special performance of the song that helped her get through some very hard days.

Gaynor said she was "just so amazed at the strength of character of this young lady, and then she said she used my song to help her, and I thought this is the purpose of my song."

"Even if you're in a bad situation. There's always blue skies ahead,” Gaynor added. "Continue on the path that you've started on. Always hold onto your strengths, and your faith, and to anyone else - you have strength too."

The singer presented Megan with a $2,000 scholarship from her "I Will Survive Foundation,” a platform for those overcoming challenges in life, and to embrace the lives they are living. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • New 237-acre park opens in Conway

    New 237-acre park opens in Conway

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-06-28 12:26:27 GMT
    A shelter at the new Conway park. (Source: WMBF News)A shelter at the new Conway park. (Source: WMBF News)

    A new 237-acre park opened this week in Conway, featuring lots of great activities for families to enjoy. On Monday, the City of Conway celebrated the grand opening of the Waccamaw River Park, located on Depot Road.

    More >>

    A new 237-acre park opened this week in Conway, featuring lots of great activities for families to enjoy. On Monday, the City of Conway celebrated the grand opening of the Waccamaw River Park, located on Depot Road.

    More >>

  • Fourth of July fireworks to light up night sky in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

    Fourth of July fireworks to light up night sky in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-06-28 12:17:38 GMT
    (Source: Broadway at the Beach)(Source: Broadway at the Beach)

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...

    More >>

  • ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor surprises teen who has survived tough times

    ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor surprises teen who has survived tough times

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-06-28 12:09:02 GMT
    Gloria Gaynor embraces Wake County teen Megan Faircloth (Source: WMBF/CNN)Gloria Gaynor embraces Wake County teen Megan Faircloth (Source: WMBF/CNN)

    A Wake County teen who listened to Gloria Gaynor’s disco-era hit “I Will Survive” to get through tough times got a big surprise from the singer herself at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday. Megan Faircloth finished at the top of her class at East Wake High after her family struggled with homelessness during some of her junior and senior years.

    More >>

    A Wake County teen who listened to Gloria Gaynor’s disco-era hit “I Will Survive” to get through tough times got a big surprise from the singer herself at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday. Megan Faircloth finished at the top of her class at East Wake High after her family struggled with homelessness during some of her junior and senior years.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly