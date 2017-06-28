‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor surprises teen who has survived tough times

A new 237-acre park opened this week in Conway, featuring lots of great activities for families to enjoy. On Monday, the City of Conway celebrated the grand opening of the Waccamaw River Park, located on Depot Road.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...More >>
A Wake County teen who listened to Gloria Gaynor’s disco-era hit “I Will Survive” to get through tough times got a big surprise from the singer herself at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday. Megan Faircloth finished at the top of her class at East Wake High after her family struggled with homelessness during some of her junior and senior years.More >>
An eyesore that has been plaguing the community for decades is finally on its way down. The City of Hartsville is knocking down the Lincoln Village Apartments on Wednesday. The eight dilapidated apartment buildings have sat empty for years.More >>
The barricades installed by Myrtle Beach Police Department last week are meant to keep tourists and locals safe. But some tourists and locals say they don’t think the barricades will do much to keep them safe.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A Monroe County mother is in jail after trying to set a car on fire with her son inside on Tuesday.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
Dollar Tree brawl: Columbus police are charging four people after a fight broke out inside of the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road.More >>
