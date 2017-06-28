TripAdvisor ranks Myrtle Beach fifth most affordable July 4 getaway under $50 per night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – TripAdvisor compiled a list of 15 destinations across the country holding events like outdoor concerts, parades and fireworks for the Fourth of July where the cost of a two-bedroom rental can be as low as $27 per night. Myrtle Beach is fifth on the list.

According to TripAdvisor.com, it costs about $37 per person, per night for a two-bedroom rental with a four-person occupancy for a seven-night stay the week of the fourth in Myrtle Beach.

Destination Median weekly rate, two bedroom properties for Fourth of July Cost per person per night. Based on a two-bedroom rental with four-person occupancy for a 7-night stay. Hilo, Hawaii $750 $27 Nashville, Tennessee $962 $34 Rancho Mirage, California $975 $35 St. Augustine, Florida $995 $36 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina $1,032 $37 Denver, Colorado $1,050 $38 Gatlinburg, Tennessee $1,095 $39 Houston, Texas $1,151 $41 Las Vegas, Nevada $1,194 $43 Orlando, Florida $1,260 $45 Jersey Shore, New Jersey $1,325 $47 Sanibel Island, Florida $1,350 $48 Hilton Head, South Carolina $1,369 $49 Outer Banks, North Carolina $1,400 $50 Big Bear Lake, California $1,400 $50

These are tips to save money on vacation rentals:

Choose a vacation home with multiple bedrooms and get your friends and family together to split the rate. Even luxe homes (think spacious living areas and outdoor spaces, like private pools and sundecks) can be affordable when shared with a group. Check the amenities. A recent survey of TripAdvisor travelers found that rental guests named the lower nightly rate, fewer meals dining out, and free laundry as the top money-savers of vacation rentals. Travelers can prepare a few meals at home or plan a Fourth of July barbecue, and save on restaurant costs. Especially with group travel, having a kitchen and dining area can make a big difference to your trip’s budget.

A recent survey of TripAdvisor travelers found that rental guests named the lower nightly rate, fewer meals dining out, and free laundry as the top money-savers of vacation rentals. Travelers can prepare a few meals at home or plan a Fourth of July barbecue, and save on restaurant costs. Especially with group travel, having a kitchen and dining area can make a big difference to your trip’s budget. Protect your booking. Select a property with our Payment Protection badge, and always keep your communication online on the TripAdvisor Rentals platform. Make your payment onsite with a credit card or through PayPal, the same way you would pay for flight or hotel reservations. Traveler issues with bookings are rare, but following these steps makes it even easier to book the perfect property for a stress-free vacation.

