TripAdvisor ranks Myrtle Beach fifth most affordable July 4 getaway under $50 per night

TripAdvisor compiled a list of 15 destinations across the country holding events like outdoor concerts, parades and fireworks for the Fourth of July where the cost of a two-bedroom rental can be as low as $27 per night. ...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...More >>
All it took was two wheels and a pair of handlebars to bring two men together; one in South Carolina, the other in North Carolina.More >>
On Monday night, the Surfside Beach Town Council approved a memorandum adjusting the town’s mutual aid agreement with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A report released Tuesday states South Carolina’s rural roads have the highest rate of fatalities in the nation.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Scott, 43, was killed when police were serving a warrant at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road.More >>
