Hartsvillle slated to remove eyesore from community

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - An eyesore that has been plaguing the community for decades is finally on its way down.

The City of Hartsville is knocking down the Lincoln Village Apartments on Wednesday.

The eight dilapidated apartment buildings have sat empty for years.

Repeatedly, members of the community have gone before city leaders asking them to remove the blight from the area.

In the end, the city got grants to help bring down the structures.

The city says tackling a project like this is sometimes a long process.

“We have to make sure that we jump through the hoops and regulations that the Department of Health and Environmental Control has set in place… so that we are doing everything safely and above board,” said Mary Catherine Farrell, assistant to the Hartsville City Manager. “Things take time because we are following the rules and we want to be sure that we are doing a quality job.”

The demolition will take several weeks to complete.

The city will look for redevelopment opportunities once the property is clear.

