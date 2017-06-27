Tourists not convinced barricades will prevent crime - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tourists not convinced barricades will prevent crime

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Many tourists think the newly installed barricades won't do much to prevent crime. Many tourists think the newly installed barricades won't do much to prevent crime.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The barricades installed by Myrtle Beach Police Department last week are meant to keep tourists and locals safe. But some tourists and locals say they don’t think the barricades will do much to keep them safe.

Scott Reed is visiting from Pennsylvania. He says he doesn’t think they’ll serve their purpose.

"I don't know that a barricade's going to really prevent someone from getting shot,” Reed said.

Salvatore Iacono from Canada agrees.

“A gun beats a barricade,” Iacono said.

Carrie Turner moved to Myrtle Beach in April. She says even in her short time in Myrtle Beach, she’s already been a first-hand witness to rowdy behavior on Ocean Boulevard.

"I walked up and down here to go to the Carolina Country [Music] Fest several times, and we walked right into a huge gang fight,” Turner said.

Turner thinks the barricades will also bring a negative image to Myrtle Beach.

"I understand why they put them up, but unfortunately I think it gives a bad image to Myrtle Beach," she said. "If you see a lot of security measures, the first question is 'Why? Why do they have these barricades here? Am I not safe here? Should I not bring my family here?'"

Despite all these concerns, a lot of tourists say they will come back because crime can happen anywhere, so the recent violence won’t prevent them from visiting again.

