THURSDAY AT 6 - Message in a motorcycle

All it took was two wheels and a pair of handlebars to bring two men together; one in South Carolina, the other in North Carolina.More >>
On Monday night, the Surfside Beach Town Council approved a memorandum adjusting the town’s mutual aid agreement with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A report released Tuesday states South Carolina’s rural roads have the highest rate of fatalities in the nation.More >>
Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgetown’s Democratic mayoral primary saw the incumbent come up short.More >>
Downtown Florence continues to move on up with more new businesses taking over North Dargan Street. Two of the newest are a bicycle shop and a brewery.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
The plane sat on the tarmac for five hours while maintenance crews went through every inch of the engines.More >>
