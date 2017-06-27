Report: South Carolina's rural roads deadliest in the nation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A report released Tuesday states South Carolina’s rural roads have the highest rate of fatalities in the nation.

The report from TRIP, a national non-profit transportation research group, finds that 10 percent of the state’s rural roads are rated in poor condition and see 3.82 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, ranking No. 1.

North Carolina ranks 8th in the report on rural road fatalities.

Additionally, the report notes that 26 percent of South Carolina’s rural roads are in mediocre condition, with rural bridges listed as the 18th highest in structural deficiency.

“South Carolina’s rural roads are the deadliest in the country, a result of decades of deferred infrastructure investment,” said Bill Ross, president of the S.C. Alliance to Fix Our Roads. “This legislative session, however, S.C. lawmakers approved an increase to the state’s motor fuel user fee for the first time since 1987. SCDOT now has the means to begin repairing dangerous rural roadways where approximately 58 percent of traffic fatalities occur.”

To read the complete report, click here.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.