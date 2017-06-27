Incumbent Scoville defeated in Democratic primary runoff for Georgetown mayor

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgetown’s Democratic mayoral primary saw the incumbent come up short.

According to unofficial results, city council member Brendon Barber amassed 59 percent of the vote to defeat current Mayor Jack Scoville, who received 41 percent.

Approximately, 1,508 votes were cast in Tuesday’s runoff, according to results. Barber got 886 votes to Scoville’s 622.

Barber will now face Republican hopeful Ron Charlton in the Nov. 7 general election.

