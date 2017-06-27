Surfside Beach adjusts mutual aid agreement with Horry County Fire Rescue

All it took was two wheels and a pair of handlebars to bring two men together; one in South Carolina, the other in North Carolina.More >>
All it took was two wheels and a pair of handlebars to bring two men together; one in South Carolina, the other in North Carolina.More >>
On Monday night, the Surfside Beach Town Council approved a memorandum adjusting the town’s mutual aid agreement with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
On Monday night, the Surfside Beach Town Council approved a memorandum adjusting the town’s mutual aid agreement with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A report released Tuesday states South Carolina’s rural roads have the highest rate of fatalities in the nation.More >>
A report released Tuesday states South Carolina’s rural roads have the highest rate of fatalities in the nation.More >>
Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgetown’s Democratic mayoral primary saw the incumbent come up short.More >>
Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgetown’s Democratic mayoral primary saw the incumbent come up short.More >>
Downtown Florence continues to move on up with more new businesses taking over North Dargan Street. Two of the newest are a bicycle shop and a brewery.More >>
Downtown Florence continues to move on up with more new businesses taking over North Dargan Street. Two of the newest are a bicycle shop and a brewery.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.More >>
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.More >>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.More >>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.More >>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.More >>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
LSU is looking to bounce back after falling to Florida 4-3 in game one of the College World Series Finals.More >>
LSU is looking to bounce back after falling to Florida 4-3 in game one of the College World Series Finals.More >>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.More >>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.More >>