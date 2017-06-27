TSA checkpoint reopened at MYR after suspicious package discovered

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspicious package discovered at the Myrtle Beach International Airport Tuesday evening led to a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint being closed for a period of time, according to airport spokesperson Kirk Lovell.

Lovell said the package was discovered shortly before 6 p.m. About 15 minutes later, he reported the TSA checkpoint had reopened.

Information about the package was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.