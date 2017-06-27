FIRST ALERT: Low humidity, bright sun on tap for Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A surge of lower humidity moves in for the middle of the week before more typical summer weather returns by the weekend.

Areas of clouds will clear out tonight as much drier air moves into the Carolinas. The drier air will also allow temperatures to drop off to very comfortable levels. By Wednesday morning, readings will range from the middle to upper 60s near the beach and the lower to middle 60s inland.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies all day long. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s across the Pee Dee and lower to middle 80s in the Grand Strand. The much lower humidity will make for a comfortable afternoon.

The pleasant weather sticks around through Thursday.



Heat and humidity will make a quick comeback by Friday and will continue to increase through the weekend so that Saturday and Sunday are very steamy. The return of the humidity will also lead to an increase in the risk of afternoon and evening storms. Storm chances will be at 30% on Friday and Saturday and increase to 40% by Sunday.