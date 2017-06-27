Changes being implemented following violent Father's Day weekend

A suspicious package discovered at the Myrtle Beach International Airport Tuesday evening led to a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint being closed for a period of time.More >>
After several shootings over Father’s Day weekend, this past weekend came and went with no violent incidents.More >>
Two South Carolina representatives are meeting with national transportation officials to discuss the next steps in making Interstate 73 a reality.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Lumberton, NC Friday evening while working on the roof of a house.More >>
Following a successful food truck festival in April, Myrtle Beach officials are looking at allowing them to serve up food on a regular basis.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.More >>
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.More >>
