Rice, Graham meet with U.S. DOT secretary to talk funding for I-73

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two South Carolina representatives are meeting with national transportation officials to discuss the next steps in making Interstate 73 a reality.

According to a press release, Rep. Tom Rice and Sen. Lindsey Graham met with U.S. Department of Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao to talk funding and other necessary steps.

Last week, the construction permit for I-73 was approved, bringing the decades-in-the-making project one step closer to coming to fruition.

“Now that we have the construction permit in hand, I’m looking at every possible option for funding, from grants to appropriations to President Trump’s infrastructure package,” Rice said. “I’m leaving no stone unturned in advancing this project, so it was critical that the case for I-73 was made directly to Secretary Chao.”

Graham also expressed his appreciation for Chao meeting with both Rice and himself to discuss the project.

“I-73 is important from the economic development and security perspective, and we wanted to make our case directly to the secretary,” Graham said.

