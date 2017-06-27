Surfside Beach sees an increase in visitors following Myrtle Beach shootings

Surfside Beach is seeing an increase in bookings. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surrounding areas near Myrtle Beach have seen a recent increase in bookings and vacation rentals since the shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this month.

However, Cali Karellas, director of sales and marketing at the Holiday Inn in Surfside Beach, said she doesn't believe the increase has much to do with the shootings, but the sheer reputation of the area.

"We don't feel the incidents in Myrtle Beach created the compressions we feel in the area of Surfside Beach at this time," she said.

Karellas said the increase of relocation requests that the hotel is seeing isn't overwhelming.

"Over the past few weeks, we've received some phone calls to see if we have some availability for just the preference of wanting to come to our family beach and move away from Myrtle Beach a little bit," she said.

A majority of the Surfside Beach area is residential, but Karellas said those who aren't seem to return soon after their first visit.

"Most people that come to us, they come back every week, every month, every year. Once they're here, they're fixed on Surfside Beach," said Karellas.

Regardless of the amount of visitors the area sees, Karellas expects Surfside Beach to remain a safe and family-friendly area.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.