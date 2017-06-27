Myrtle Beach leaders consider bringing back food trucks on a regular basis

A man was shot and killed in Lumberton, NC Friday evening while working on the roof of a house.More >>
Following a successful food truck festival in April, Myrtle Beach officials are looking at allowing them to serve up food on a regular basis.More >>
After a gunman injured seven people on Ocean Boulevard in the early-morning hours of June 18, Quentin Vanderburg said the suspect then carjacked his vehicle.More >>
Two colleges in the Pee Dee are forging a unique partnership to help promote higher education in the Pee Dee.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said that a couple has been arrested after making their 14-year-old adoptive son live in a un-insulated shack in January.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.More >>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.More >>
