Fourth of July fireworks to light up night sky in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Not only are boiled peanuts - also known as goober peas and groundnuts - the official state snack, they play a role in South Carolina’s folk and cultural history. According to SCIWAY.net, boiling peanuts dates back to the Civil War, as they were an important source of protein for Confederate soldiers. "By boiling the peanuts in salted water, the Confederate troops were able to sanitize the nuts, preserve them, and add much needed protein...