Fourth of July fireworks, events scheduled in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Broadway at the Beach) (Source: Broadway at the Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go.

Grand Strand:

  • Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
  • Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
  • Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/Second Avenue Pier
  • Surfside Beach Fourth of July Celebration – July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. - Surfside Beach Pier parking lot, Surfside Beach
  • Marshwalk Fireworks Show – July 4 at 10 p.m. – The end of Veterans Pier, Murrells Inlet
  • Barefoot Landing Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 9:30 p.m. – 4898 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
  • Annual Cherry Grove Fishing Pier Fireworks Display - July 4 at 9:30 p.m. - 3500 North Ocean Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach
  • Cupcake Eating Contest - July 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. - Croissants Bistro & Bakery, 38th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway
  • Salute from the Shore - July 4 at 1 p.m. - The Boathouse Waterway Bar and Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • 34th Annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade - July 4 at 4 p.m. - Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

  • Independence Day 5k & 8k - July 4 at 7:30 a.m. - Market Common, Myrtle Beach

  • Pawleys Island 4th of July Parade - July 4 at 10 a.m. - Pawleys Island

  • Garden City Golf Cart Parade - July 4 at 2 p.m. - Garden City

  • Independence Day Celebration in Aynor - July 5 at 11 a.m. - Aynor Town Park

Pee Dee:

  • City of Bennettsville Recreation Department Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display –July 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. – Lake Paul Wallace, Bennettsville
  • Freedom Fest – July 1 from 4 to 10 p.m. – Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington

Border Belt:

  • Annual City of Lumberton Family Fourth Celebration – July 3 from 6 to 11 p.m. – Lumberton Senior High School, 3901 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton, NC
  • Annual Maxton Fourth of July Celebration – July 4 – Beacham Park on South Austin Street, Maxton, NC

South Carolina state law prohibits fireworks from being sold to anyone younger than 16 years of age. For those choosing to use consumer fireworks, the Hartsville Fire Department suggests these safety tips:

  • Observe local laws. If unsure whether it is legal to use fireworks, check with local officials.
  • Monitor local weather conditions. Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire.
  • Buy from permitted fireworks retailers.
  • Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
  • Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.
  • Use common sense. Always read and follow the directions on each firework.
  • Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.
  • Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.
  • Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance.
  • Put used fireworks in a bucket of water; keep a garden hose on hand.

Never:

  • Point or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.
  • Experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.
  • Give fireworks to small children.
  • Carry fireworks in your pocket.
  • Shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers.
  • Place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

