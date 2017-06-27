Fourth of July fireworks, events scheduled in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Saturday marked the first day of the new bag limit for flounder. This comes after the state passed legislation that increases the size limit and lowers the bag and boat limits for flounder in state waters. Flounder ranks among South Carolina’s top three most-popular fish. The new legislation changes the minimum legal size for flounder from 14 inches to 15 inches long, and the bag limit from 15 to 10 with a maximum boat limit of 20 flounders per day.