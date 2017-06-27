Horry County Fire Rescue responds to reported drowning, one take - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to reported drowning, one taken to hospital

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to Myrtle Beach Resort just after noon Tuesday for a reported drowning.

According to Battalion Chief John Fowler, one person was taken to the hospital.

The resort is located at 5905 South Kings Highway.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    •   
