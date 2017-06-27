WATCH LIVE: Woman to speak about giving birth on Spirit Airlines flight

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WMBF) – The woman who gave birth on a Spirit Airlines flight that was diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport Saturday will speak at a news conference Tuesday. Mobile users, tap here to watch live. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
A recent rash of shootings in the Myrtle Beach area have residents on alert and city leaders looking for solutions. Tuesday, city council members are meeting to decide whether it's necessary to extend the juvenile curfew on Ocean Boulevard. Myrtle Beach currently has a 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for those ages 17 and under. But moving the curfew hour to midnight, or earlier, will be the topic of discussion Tuesday. Last week, in a closed ...
Not only are boiled peanuts - also known as goober peas and groundnuts - the official state snack, they play a role in South Carolina's folk and cultural history. According to SCIWAY.net, boiling peanuts dates back to the Civil War, as they were an important source of protein for Confederate soldiers. "By boiling the peanuts in salted water, the Confederate troops were able to sanitize the nuts, preserve them, and add much needed protein...
After a gunman injured seven people on Ocean Boulevard in the early-morning hours of June 18, Quentin Vanderburg said the suspect then carjacked his vehicle.
The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected wanted in several recent shoplifting incidents.
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?
The man's attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.
