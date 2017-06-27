WATCH LIVE: Woman to speak about giving birth on Spirit Airlines flight

A recent rash of shootings in the Myrtle Beach area have residents on alert and city leaders looking for solutions. Tuesday, city council members are meeting to decide whether it's necessary to extend the juvenile curfew on Ocean Boulevard. Myrtle Beach currently has a 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for those ages 17 and under. But moving the curfew hour to midnight, or earlier, will be the topic of discussion Tuesday. Last week, in a closed ...