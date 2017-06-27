Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss curfew time change

A recent rash of shootings in the Myrtle Beach area have residents on alert and city leaders looking for solutions. Tuesday, city council members are meeting to decide whether it's necessary to extend the juvenile curfew on Ocean Boulevard. Myrtle Beach currently has a 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for those ages 17 and under. But moving the curfew hour to midnight, or earlier, will be the topic of discussion Tuesday. Last week, in a closed ...More >>
Not only are boiled peanuts - also known as goober peas and groundnuts - the official state snack, they play a role in South Carolina’s folk and cultural history. According to SCIWAY.net, boiling peanuts dates back to the Civil War, as they were an important source of protein for Confederate soldiers. "By boiling the peanuts in salted water, the Confederate troops were able to sanitize the nuts, preserve them, and add much needed protein...More >>
After a gunman injured seven people on Ocean Boulevard in the early-morning hours of June 18, Quentin Vanderburg said the suspect then carjacked his vehicle.More >>
The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected wanted in several recent shoplifting incidents.More >>
Following his resignation last week, former South Carolina Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Wooten said that a piece of legislation he worked so hard to pass is what ultimately led to him stepping down.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Justin McMillian was on his morning jog near Paige Bayou Road in Vancleave when things took a sudden, violent turn. Officials say three pit bulls broke out of the fence where they were being kept and attacked him.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
Photographer Ben Shirk takes those traditional senior photos of jackets and ties and conservative blouses and turns them into something much more dramatic.More >>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.More >>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.More >>
