Coker College and FDTC partner to increase education in Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two colleges in the Pee Dee are forging a unique partnership to help promote higher education in the Pee Dee.

Florence-Darlington Technical College and Coker College are teaming up and will soon offer a B.S. in business management and a B.A. in applied criminology.

This means all credits earned by students in these two programs will directly transfer over to Coker College.

The program is all about helping those who chose to continue with higher education with an easier transition.

“You will be able to continue getting your bachelor degree right there on site," said Adam Connolly, Vice President of Enrollment management at Coker College. “We will provide faculty and we will come teach on their site in the evenings.”

Both courses run eight weeks. The courses are taught twice a week, one in-person and the other class is online.

These courses are very flexible, designed to fit in with the busy lives of working students.

“I think this goes hand-in-hand with lifelong learning, but also we very much want to support our region. Some of the great grads that are coming out of there are getting jobs within the region and we want to support them and the workforce,” Connolly said.

Scholarships are available to those FDTC students wanting to join this program.

