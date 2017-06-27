Boiled peanuts: An SC delicacy

Not only are boiled peanuts - also known as goober peas and groundnuts - the official state snack, they play a role in South Carolina’s folk and cultural history. According to SCIWAY.net, boiling peanuts dates back to the Civil War, as they were an important source of protein for Confederate soldiers. "By boiling the peanuts in salted water, the Confederate troops were able to sanitize the nuts, preserve them, and add much needed protein...More >>
After a gunman injured seven people on Ocean Boulevard in the early-morning hours of June 18, Quentin Vanderburg said the suspect then carjacked his vehicle.More >>
The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected wanted in several recent shoplifting incidents.More >>
Following his resignation last week, former South Carolina Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Wooten said that a piece of legislation he worked so hard to pass is what ultimately led to him stepping down.More >>
Members of the WMBF First Alert Storm team were at Sam's Club on Monday to talk about storm safety and how to prepare for severe weather and the summer heat.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
