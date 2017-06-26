Carjacking victim talks about Ocean Boulevard shooting broadcast on Facebook Live

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

A Charlotte man talks about being carjacked during a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that was broadcast on Facebook Live. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than a week later, the shooting on Ocean Boulevard caught on Facebook Live is still fresh in the minds of many.

For one man in particular, it was a moment he will never forget.

That man is Quentin Vanderburg, a 30-year-old Metro PCS store manager from just outside of Charlotte.

After a gunman injured seven people on Ocean Boulevard in the early-morning hours of June 18, Vanderburg said the suspect then carjacked his vehicle.

"I'm just blessed, you know what I mean?,” Vanderburg said Monday via a Facetime interview with WMBF News. “I mean, it's crazy. Only thing I can really think about is that gun. Staring at that barrel of that gun, it makes you think a whole bunch of things in life."

Vanderburg was in town that weekend in Myrtle Beach for a belated birthday celebration. The night of the shooting started off quiet for the North Carolina native, but it quickly started to get out of hand.

"I was going to get something to eat, coming back from getting something to eat,” Vanderburg said. “I seen the group of people man; I thought they was partying cause I had seen someone jumping on a car."

Then, chaos ensued.

"Next thing I know, I heard two gunshots,” Vanderburg said. “When I heard that second gunshot, I tried to move the car, but then I heard a whole bunch of gunshots, so I didn't really know which way to go because the bullets sounded like they was right there by the car."

That's when Vanderburg came face to face with the gunman.

"I tried to look around to see which way I could go to get away from the whole scene, but I had my head turned to the right-hand side, and then Rackim, the passenger rider, he was like 'He's got a gun.' And I was like 'Who's got a gun?' He was right there at my window, he told me to get the f out of the car."

Luckily for Vanderburg, it was a rental car. He got it back two days later, albeit with some blood stains inside.

Despite the situation, he was able to keep his cool.

"No, I wasn't scared,” Vanderburg said. “I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. Anything can happen at any given time. I wasn't scared. I felt like he was going to shoot me. I looked at him. I looked at that man real good. And I think he would've shot me. I just don't think he had anymore bullets."

Vanderburg said that, despite the scary situation, he will be back to visit Myrtle Beach soon. In fact, it will be this weekend.

