Carjacking victim talks about Ocean Boulevard shooting broadcast on Facebook Live

After a gunman injured seven people on Ocean Boulevard in the early-morning hours of June 18, Quentin Vanderburg said the suspect then carjacked his vehicle.More >>
After a gunman injured seven people on Ocean Boulevard in the early-morning hours of June 18, Quentin Vanderburg said the suspect then carjacked his vehicle.More >>
The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected wanted in several recent shoplifting incidents.More >>
The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected wanted in several recent shoplifting incidents.More >>
Following his resignation last week, former South Carolina Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Wooten said that a piece of legislation he worked so hard to pass is what ultimately led to him stepping down.More >>
Following his resignation last week, former South Carolina Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Wooten said that a piece of legislation he worked so hard to pass is what ultimately led to him stepping down.More >>
Members of the WMBF First Alert Storm team were at Sam's Club on Monday to talk about storm safety and how to prepare for severe weather and the summer heat.More >>
Members of the WMBF First Alert Storm team were at Sam's Club on Monday to talk about storm safety and how to prepare for severe weather and the summer heat.More >>
No charges will be filed against a Williamsburg County man who took his 2-month-old son from the Andrews home of the baby’s mother on Saturday.More >>
No charges will be filed against a Williamsburg County man who took his 2-month-old son from the Andrews home of the baby’s mother on Saturday.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.More >>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.More >>
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.More >>
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.More >>