Lake City police look for suspect in recent shoplifting incidents

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police are looking for this man in connection with several recent thefts from Lake City businesses. (Source: Lake City Police Department) Police are looking for this man in connection with several recent thefts from Lake City businesses. (Source: Lake City Police Department)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected wanted in several recent shoplifting incidents.

According to information on the Lake City Police Department’s Facebook page, the thefts from local businesses happened between June 4 and June 25.

Anyone with information on this person, call the LCPD at (843) 374-5411, ext. 505.

