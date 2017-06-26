Lake City police look for suspect in recent shoplifting incidents

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for this man in connection with several recent thefts from Lake City businesses. (Source: Lake City Police Department)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected wanted in several recent shoplifting incidents.

According to information on the Lake City Police Department’s Facebook page, the thefts from local businesses happened between June 4 and June 25.

Anyone with information on this person, call the LCPD at (843) 374-5411, ext. 505.

