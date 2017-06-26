WMBF First Alert meteorologists ready residents at area storm expo

First responders and the WMBF First Alert Storm team took part in Monday's storm expo. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Members of the WMBF First Alert Storm team were at Sam's Club on Monday to talk about storm safety and how to prepare for severe weather and the summer heat.

Area first responders, the Red Cross and Grand Strand Health also took part in the event, which stressed summer safety.

One important tip is to stay hydrated and try to stay cool to avoid heat exhaustion in the summer months.

"The most severe cases definitely can cause brain injury, stroke, so it can be very severe,” said Keely Muertos, with Grand Strand Health. Short term, you're going to have the nausea, loss of consciousness, but it is definitely important to try to prevent that from happening."

Officials also suggest learning how to perform CPR.

