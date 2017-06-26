No charges will be filed against man after missing 2-month-old found safe in Georgetown County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No charges will be filed against a Williamsburg County man who took a 2-month-old child from an Andrews home of on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Rakeem Cornelius Williams, of Salters, was rescinded Monday after new evidence was considered.

An Andrews woman told officers Saturday afternoon that Williams and his sister took the infant without permission, the release stated.

Officers contacted the sister by telephone and advised her to tell Williams to return the child. He eventually left the baby with his mother in Salters before sheriff’s office investigators returned the child to the Andrews residence, according to the release.

Upon further investigation, facts of the case did not rise to meet criteria for criminal charges, Judge Isaac Pyatt said.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.