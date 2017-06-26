Local volunteer coach gets Subway award - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local volunteer coach gets Subway award

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Larry Roberts, center, wraps up practice with Amateur Athletic Union elite girls basketball players at Carolina Forest High School gym, where he was surprised with the Subway Standout Coach award on June 15. (Source: The Summit Group) Larry Roberts, center, wraps up practice with Amateur Athletic Union elite girls basketball players at Carolina Forest High School gym, where he was surprised with the Subway Standout Coach award on June 15. (Source: The Summit Group)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A local high school coach has received a national honor.

Coach Larry Roberts was awarded the title of the 2017 Subway Standout Coach for his positive values on and off the court.

According to a press release, Roberts started a basketball league three years ago for middle school students who did not make their school team. The players practice at Forestbrook Baptist Church and compete in tournaments in the Myrtle Beach area.

Roberts was awarded a silver whistle and a $100 Subway card, as well as a catered meal for his team.

The honoree, who played basketball at Coastal Carolina University under Coach Michael Hopkins, started teaching at Forestbrook Middle School, where he first coached middle school students, the release stated. However, having to cut players weighed on him.

"I didn't feel I was the right person," Roberts said.

That led to his forming the basketball league and earning the admiration of his players and their parents.

I can't say enough good things about coach," said Sheila Tomlin, whose daughter Alexis is a senior at Carolina Forest High School. "My daughter's been playing with him since she was in fifth grade. She absolutely loves him. He has taught her the game of basketball, the game of life, how to be a better person, how to be a better athlete. He tries to give each kid an equal opportunity to play."

