New development coming to Murrells Inlet area

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – For the owners of The Whiskey Fish Tavern, it was all about location.



“Well, we had an idea of a classic American tavern with a Lowcountry twist and the best area for that is the inlet,” said David Sapp, an owner and general manager.

Though most of the restaurants and bars may be further down, owners of The Whiskey Fish Tavern believe it will be able to sway the crowd.

“Because we can grab you before you get down there or maybe when you're leaving and so we can get a little bit of everybody coming in, especially where we are at the point of 17, we can get traffic from both sides,” Sapp said.

The Whiskey Tavern is right across from SBB on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

“They are glad we are here," Sapp said. "It's not just an empty spot anymore for them, but also we have a good outside venue that helps bring more people to this little triangle area for the bike week.”

Helping with the bike rallies is something Sapp is looking to make a tradition each year.

“So we get two really good events a year, plus the entire summer, and in the winter we can focus on our locals and that's what we want to be, a good locals place,” he said.

On top of being at the opposite side away from the marshwalk, Chef Trisha Gach believes the menu will offer a much different experience.

“Local fisherman are always bringing different things to the table and I want to bring those things to the table as well,” she said.

For those who aren't fans a fish, it's a promise there will be something else for them to enjoy.

“The inlet has always been a very eclectic crowd. You have the people who come and just travel and stay the summer or winter months. And then you have the locals year-round. So it's constantly changing," Gach said. "So that's what I was trying to do with the menu, is a little bit of everything for a little bit of everyone.”

Outside of the tavern, patrons will find a porch and a downstairs bar with seating, and a stage for live music.

Live music to start at The Whiskey Fish Tavern on Friday.

